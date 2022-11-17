Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ASPN, GPS, BURL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN), where a total volume of 4,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 430,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.6% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,300 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 71,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 19,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 11,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 2,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,300 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

