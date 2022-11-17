Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ASPN, GPS, BURL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN), where a total volume of 4,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 430,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.6% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,300 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 71,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 19,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 11,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 2,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,300 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASPN options, GPS options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
FINX Average Annual Return
Funds Holding BACA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.