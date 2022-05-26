Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ASO, CELH, NUVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total volume of 15,219 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 7,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 705,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA) saw options trading volume of 3,054 contracts, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of NUVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of NUVA. Below is a chart showing NUVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

