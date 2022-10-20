Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ARCH, OXY, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total of 2,599 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 259,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 562,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 102,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 15,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 26,010 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
