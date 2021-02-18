Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APO, LL, GEF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 8,556 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 855,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,100 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) options are showing a volume of 2,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 291,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) saw options trading volume of 794 contracts, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,400 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

