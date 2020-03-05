Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APD, WDC, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), where a total of 5,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 524,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 18,601 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 1,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 18,840 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,000 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APD options, WDC options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.