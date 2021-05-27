Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ANF, DBX, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 12,586 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) options are showing a volume of 40,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 9,305 contracts, representing approximately 930,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

