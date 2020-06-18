Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ANET, LOW, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 3,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 304,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 34,930 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 12,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 29,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, LOW options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

