Markets
ANET

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ANET, LOW, WYNN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 3,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 304,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 34,930 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 12,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 29,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, LOW options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANET LOW WYNN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular