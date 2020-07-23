Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AN, URI, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN), where a total volume of 4,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 401,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 5,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 36,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 2,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,900 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

