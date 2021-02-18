Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, STMP, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 319,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 31.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 832.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 21,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) options are showing a volume of 16,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 546.3% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 9,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 932,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 331.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1040 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:

