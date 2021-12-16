Markets
AMZN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, UNP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 266,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 768.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3500 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 19,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 53,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 350.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 80,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 289.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 20,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN GOOGL UNP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular