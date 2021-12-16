Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 266,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 768.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3500 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 19,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3500 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 53,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 350.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 80,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 289.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 20,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

