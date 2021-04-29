Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 215,775 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 661.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3500 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 11,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3500 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 77,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 470.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2420 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 7,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,400 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 6,865 contracts, representing approximately 686,500 underlying shares or approximately 227.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

