Markets
AMZN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, CMG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 433,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1007.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2950 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 18,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 87,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 446.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1480 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 8,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 11,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 314.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN GOOGL CMG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular