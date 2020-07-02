Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 433,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1007.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2950 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 18,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2950 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 87,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 446.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1480 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 8,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 11,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 314.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

