Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 122,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 410.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3250 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3250 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 8,397 contracts, representing approximately 839,700 underlying shares or approximately 368.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 44,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 245.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

