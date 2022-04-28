Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 122,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 410.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3250 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3250 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 8,397 contracts, representing approximately 839,700 underlying shares or approximately 368.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 44,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 245.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.