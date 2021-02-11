Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 136,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 341.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 6,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,000 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,773 contracts, representing approximately 477,300 underlying shares or approximately 165.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1460 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 165,241 contracts, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares or approximately 161.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 12,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

