Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMT, AON, BIO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), where a total of 34,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.6% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Aon plc (Symbol: AON) options are showing a volume of 15,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.1% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,300 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) options are showing a volume of 1,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

