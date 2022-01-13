Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMSC, SBUX, KIDS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC), where a total of 3,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.8% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 260,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 77,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 8,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
And OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) saw options trading volume of 1,000 contracts, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares or approximately 110.3% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
