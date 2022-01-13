Markets
AMSC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMSC, SBUX, KIDS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC), where a total of 3,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.8% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 260,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 77,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 8,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) saw options trading volume of 1,000 contracts, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares or approximately 110.3% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMSC options, SBUX options, or KIDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMSC SBUX KIDS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular