Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMR, TXRH, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 3,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 310,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.9% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 6,501 contracts, representing approximately 650,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 894,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 20,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMR options, TXRH options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
