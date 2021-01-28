Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMD, NKE, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 331,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 16,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 30,525 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 16,967 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, NKE options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

