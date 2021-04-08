Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMD, GS, DE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 216,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 18,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 14,059 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,615 contracts, representing approximately 861,500 underlying shares or approximately 47% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

