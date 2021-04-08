Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMD, GS, DE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 216,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 18,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 14,059 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,615 contracts, representing approximately 861,500 underlying shares or approximately 47% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, GS options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD GS DE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular