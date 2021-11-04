Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMD, CCRN, DDD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 1.3 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 129.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 274.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 80,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CCRN) options are showing a volume of 8,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 824,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 269.6% of CCRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,600 underlying shares of CCRN. Below is a chart showing CCRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) saw options trading volume of 47,280 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 242.7% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 17,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

