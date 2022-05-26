Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMBC, CI, PLAB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC), where a total of 4,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 424,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 639,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,800 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 9,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 945,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) options are showing a volume of 3,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMBC options, CI options, or PLAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.