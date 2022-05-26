Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMBC, CI, PLAB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC), where a total of 4,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 424,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 639,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,800 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 9,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 945,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) options are showing a volume of 3,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMBC options, CI options, or PLAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.