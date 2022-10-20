Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMBC, AMAT, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC), where a total volume of 3,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 311,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 46,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 70,736 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,500 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMBC options, AMAT options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.