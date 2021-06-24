Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, BOX, FICO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 3,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 395,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 496,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) options are showing a volume of 18,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,000 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 1,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 129,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,500 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

