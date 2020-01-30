Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALXN, JPM, TPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN), where a total of 7,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 739,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,800 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 49,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 13,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,600 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALXN options, JPM options, or TPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Most Popular