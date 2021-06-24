Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALNY, PG, CSGP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total volume of 3,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 304,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 40,288 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 20,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) saw options trading volume of 864 contracts, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of CSGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,800 underlying shares of CSGP. Below is a chart showing CSGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, PG options, or CSGP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.