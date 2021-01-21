Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALLY, MRNA, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total volume of 30,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.3% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 16,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 136,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 8,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 3,426 contracts, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

