Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALKS, CVS, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS), where a total of 4,442 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 444,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 970,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 43,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 2,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,900 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 14,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 1,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

