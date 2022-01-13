Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALGT, BGFV, GT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT), where a total of 1,601 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.2% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 221,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (Symbol: BGFV) options are showing a volume of 5,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of BGFV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 945,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of BGFV. Below is a chart showing BGFV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 19,804 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:
