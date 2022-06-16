Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, TWLO, RCII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 7,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 708,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 15,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 1,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) saw options trading volume of 3,936 contracts, representing approximately 393,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of RCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,900 underlying shares of RCII. Below is a chart showing RCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, TWLO options, or RCII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.