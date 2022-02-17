Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, PSX, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 10,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) options are showing a volume of 28,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,800 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 185,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, PSX options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

