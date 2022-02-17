Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, PSX, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 10,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) options are showing a volume of 28,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,800 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 185,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, PSX options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.