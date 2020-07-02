Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, AKAM, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total volume of 56,189 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.4% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 23,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 14,803 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 88,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 70,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AIG options, AKAM options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

