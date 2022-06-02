Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, PINS, ADNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 22,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 128,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 24,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) options are showing a volume of 7,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, PINS options, or ADNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.