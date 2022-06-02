Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, PINS, ADNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 22,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 128,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 24,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) options are showing a volume of 7,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

