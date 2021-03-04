Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AEO, SAM, OLED

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total of 24,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,700 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1060 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

AEO SAM OLED

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

