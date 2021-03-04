Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AEO, SAM, OLED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total of 24,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,700 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1060 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

