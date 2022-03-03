Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AEO, MCD, BG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total of 28,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 4,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,500 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 17,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 8,756 contracts, representing approximately 875,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,500 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
