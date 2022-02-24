Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADSK, BLL, LVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 13,981 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) options are showing a volume of 13,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of BLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,700 underlying shares of BLL. Below is a chart showing BLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 55,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, BLL options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.