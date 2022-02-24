Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADSK, BLL, LVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 13,981 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) options are showing a volume of 13,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of BLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,700 underlying shares of BLL. Below is a chart showing BLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 55,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

