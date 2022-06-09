Markets
ADSK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADSK, AKAM, W

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 7,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 787,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 6,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 18,016 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,200 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, AKAM options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADSK AKAM W

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular