Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADSK, AKAM, W

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 7,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 787,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 6,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 18,016 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,200 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

