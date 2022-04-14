Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, TGTX, GOGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 23,085 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 11,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,200 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 16,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,400 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
