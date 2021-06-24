Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, ANET, WFC

Markets
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 18,420 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 3,455 contracts, representing approximately 345,500 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 06, 2021, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 163,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 12,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

