Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ACN, LULU, CASA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 16,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 11,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Casa Systems Inc (Symbol: CASA) saw options trading volume of 9,475 contracts, representing approximately 947,500 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of CASA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 7,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,900 underlying shares of CASA. Below is a chart showing CASA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

ACN LULU CASA

Stocks Options

