Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABT, BYND, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total of 209,008 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 610.2% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 28,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 208,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 590.4% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 22,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 78,968 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 305.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 13,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABT options, BYND options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

