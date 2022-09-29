Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABR, RILY, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 17,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.5% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 1,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 52,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, RILY options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

