Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABMD, SFIX, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD), where a total volume of 6,214 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 621,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.5% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 35,349 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 87.6% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 11,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 204,521 contracts, representing approximately 20.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 13,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

