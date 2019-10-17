Markets
ABMD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABMD, SFIX, ROKU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD), where a total volume of 6,214 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 621,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.5% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 35,349 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 87.6% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 11,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 204,521 contracts, representing approximately 20.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 13,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABMD options, SFIX options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABMD SFIX ROKU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular