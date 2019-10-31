Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABBV, BLD, BCOV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 34,952 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

TopBuild Corp (Symbol: BLD) saw options trading volume of 1,250 contracts, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares or approximately 52% of BLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of BLD. Below is a chart showing BLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brightcove Inc (Symbol: BCOV) saw options trading volume of 923 contracts, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of BCOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,300 underlying shares of BCOV. Below is a chart showing BCOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

