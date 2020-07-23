Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAWW, UBER, AYX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW), where a total of 1,708 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 170,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 376,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 96,987 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 21,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 5,308 contracts, representing approximately 530,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

