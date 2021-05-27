Markets
AAPL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, SEAS, BLUE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 736,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 73.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 73,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) options are showing a volume of 6,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And bluebird bio Inc (Symbol: BLUE) options are showing a volume of 7,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 732,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of BLUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,100 underlying shares of BLUE. Below is a chart showing BLUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, SEAS options, or BLUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL SEAS BLUE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular