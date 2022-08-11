Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, RIVN, NRGV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 1.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 108.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 70.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 107,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 205,500 contracts, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares or approximately 149.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 8,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,700 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energy Vault Holdings Inc (Symbol: NRGV) options are showing a volume of 8,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 841,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.2% of NRGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,600 underlying shares of NRGV. Below is a chart showing NRGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

