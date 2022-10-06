Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, NOW, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 728,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 72.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 102.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 43,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 11,199 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 45,700 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, NOW options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
