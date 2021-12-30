Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, LRCX, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 1.1 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 108.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 210,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 12,036 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 87,442 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 12,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, LRCX options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

