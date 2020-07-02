Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, IRDM, AX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 652,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 65.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 169.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 70,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) saw options trading volume of 9,052 contracts, representing approximately 905,200 underlying shares or approximately 99.7% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 908,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 4,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,000 underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 4,480 contracts, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,900 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

