Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, DOCU, AYX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 149.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 98.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 51,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 58,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 7,463 contracts, representing approximately 746,300 underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, DOCU options, or AYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.