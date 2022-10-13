Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, DOCU, AYX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 149.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 98.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 51,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 58,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 7,463 contracts, representing approximately 746,300 underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, DOCU options, or AYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.